Huawei launches innovative solutions for digital transformation at GITEX 2024

Huawei launched joint solutions with partners across ten industries, including public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil & gas, mining, retail, education, and healthcare, along with a series of new flagship products at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai.

These solutions and products are designed to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

Li Peng, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Service at Huawei, delivered the opening remarks at the summit. "We're combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy," said Li, "and we're working with partners to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure." Amid the wave of digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei urged all parties to collaborate and seize new opportunities. The company will also accelerate the application of advanced technologies in various industry scenarios to resolve business pain points. To this end, Huawei has published the "Amplifying Industrial Digitalization & Intelligence Practice" White Paper, which includes more than 100 success stories from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their own transformation.

Additionally, Huawei plans to strengthen its Huawei-Partner cooperation system and cultivate a digital and intelligent talent ecosystem. Huawei has developed a new Global Digital Index (GDI) in collaboration with IDC to provide customers worldwide with quantitative evaluation indicators for transformation.

Huawei is also striving to streamline the popularisation of ICT infrastructure and promote its adoption. With a focus on typical scenarios such as campuses, WANs, and data centres, Huawei has released flagship products and portfolios and developed user-friendly HUAWEI eKit products. These serve as powerful tools for enterprises' digital transformation by enabling more efficient integration and usage for customers and partners.