Huawei launches innovative solutions for digital transformation at GITEX 2024

Corporates

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:14 pm

Related News

Huawei launches innovative solutions for digital transformation at GITEX 2024

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:14 pm
Huawei launches innovative solutions for digital transformation at GITEX 2024

Huawei launched joint solutions with partners across ten industries, including public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil & gas, mining, retail, education, and healthcare, along with a series of new flagship products at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai.

These solutions and products are designed to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

Li Peng, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Service at Huawei, delivered the opening remarks at the summit. "We're combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy," said Li, "and we're working with partners to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure." Amid the wave of digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei urged all parties to collaborate and seize new opportunities. The company will also accelerate the application of advanced technologies in various industry scenarios to resolve business pain points. To this end, Huawei has published the "Amplifying Industrial Digitalization & Intelligence Practice" White Paper, which includes more than 100 success stories from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their own transformation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, Huawei plans to strengthen its Huawei-Partner cooperation system and cultivate a digital and intelligent talent ecosystem. Huawei has developed a new Global Digital Index (GDI) in collaboration with IDC to provide customers worldwide with quantitative evaluation indicators for transformation.

Huawei is also striving to streamline the popularisation of ICT infrastructure and promote its adoption. With a focus on typical scenarios such as campuses, WANs, and data centres, Huawei has released flagship products and portfolios and developed user-friendly HUAWEI eKit products. These serve as powerful tools for enterprises' digital transformation by enabling more efficient integration and usage for customers and partners.

#corporates / #tbs / #Huawei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

31m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

41m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

6m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos