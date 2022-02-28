Huawei launches 7 new high-end products

Corporates

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Huawei launches 7 new high-end products

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:56 pm
Huawei launches 7 new high-end products

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of seven new products at the HUAWEI Spring 2022 Smart Office Launch. 

The newly introduced products include its latest flagship laptop, its first all-in-one PC, a new 2-in-1 laptop, its first E-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company's first-ever printer, and a new portable speaker, reads a press release.

The announcement came on Monday as a part of a larger plan Huawei announced to create smart offices and fresh experiences for global consumers.

At the launch event, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu recommitted Huawei to its 5 to 10 year Seamless AI Life strategy aimed at delivering high-end experiences and innovations to global consumers. 

This strategy focuses on developing collaborative devices for five major scenarios: Health And Fitness, Smart Home, Easy Travel, Smart Office, and Entertainment.

With these releases, this powerful feature is now available to Huawei PC users as well for smart office purposes. 

Users can enjoy an efficient video conference after they connect a PC to a smart screen to form a Super Device. 

They can open up to three windows of a phone on the PC screen after the two devices are connected for multi-tasking. They can enjoy greater productivity with a Super Device formed by a PC and monitor. Or they can unleash their creativity with a Super Device that is made of a PC, tablet and stylus. 

Huawei also launched the Huawei Mobile App Engine, which allows PC users to tap into the rich variety of content in AppGallery for fresh experiences, enriching the PC app ecosystem.

The newly released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, MateStation X, MateBook E, MatePad Paper, and MatePad all support the Super Device feature.

In addition, users of existing models can also experience Super Device features by upgrading their Huawei PC Manager to the latest version. Huawei announced their Mobile App Engine Beta Program is coming soon and will be accessible by upgrading PC Manager to the latest version.

Huawei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

8h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

9h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

1d | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

1d | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address