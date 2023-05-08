Huawei kicks off month-long seminar for ICT industry

Chinese multinational telecommunication equipment and solution provider Huawei on Monday started a month-long seminar and workshop for the information communication ecosystem players of Bangladesh.

The seminar titled "GUIDE to the Intelligent Bangladesh" will bring global innovation and solutions into discussion that are relevant and business viable in the country to expedite the journey towards smart Bangladesh.

Huawei has set "GUIDE" as the theme of the arrangement where "G" stands for Gigaverse Initiative, "U" for Ultra-automation Speed Up, "I" for Intelligent Computing and Network as a Service, "D" for Differentiated Expectation on Demand, and "E" for Environmental, Social and Governance. In the next few weeks, the industry stakeholders, including Huawei will be discussing cutting edge technological innovation and promote adequate preparation.

A media session was held on the opening day at Huawei Bangladesh Academy located at Gulshan in the capital in the presence of its Principal Marketing Manager SM Nazmul Hasan; and Head of Media of Huawei South Asia office Tanvir Ahmed.

While addressing the opening session, SM Nazmul Hasan said, "Digital technologies are vital now for daily operations across industries. Therefore, it is critical to seize the opportunity by identifying the most appropriate technological solutions for promoting sustainable development and accelerating digital transformation."

"Innovation is in Huawei's 'DNA', with over half of the company's employees being research and development employees, and significant investment on this area. In 2022 alone, we have invested 25.1% of our revenue in research and development. Besides, we have a diversified experience since we are facilitating different projects with our solutions. These can be very valuable for the Bangladesh ecosystem."

The programme has been designed for guests from different industries who will get to enjoy the first-hand experience sharing sessions of Huawei experts.

It is mentionable that Huawei won four awards at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 for GLOMO's Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets, 5G Industry Challenge, Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough, and Best Mobile Network Infrastructure.