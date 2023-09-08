Huawei joins Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023

08 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Huawei Pavilion at The Belt and Road Initiative Exhibition 2023 on 8 September 2023. Photo: Courtesy
The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023 has been inaugurated today (8 September) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal, Dhaka.

The three-day-long event serves as a platform to highlight the collaborative spirit between the two nations and showcase innovative technologies for maximising digitalisation.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), is going to arrange this premium exhibition featuring infrastructure, ICT, textiles, trade, and investment-based top companies from China and Bangladesh.

Huawei, on exhibitor of this arrangement, is set to unveil a diverse portfolio of advanced technologies and products, encompassing sectors such as cloud technology, digital power (Solar Power Inverters), and carrier network solutions such as 5G, 5.5G and their prospect to society and industry. Besides, Huawei will showcase innovative solutions, including, smart classrooms, smart transportation, smart ports and smart city.

Regarding Huawei's involvement in this exhibition Jason Li, Board Member and Director Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei South Asia, shares, "As an enabler in Bangladesh's progress in the ICT ecosystem, Huawei is going to showcase its latest breakthrough solutions in ICT in this exhibition that commits diverse industry collaborations. Our aspiration is to be a trusted partner in realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision. With our services and solutions in telecom network, digital power, cloud, and enterprise arena we are always there to bring digital to every person, home and organization and build a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh."

He added, "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh 2023 exhibition will pave the way for enhanced collaboration between Chinese and Bangladeshi partners and stakeholders, bringing all of us closer to our shared vision of maximizing digitalization."

Two special seminars will be organized at the exhibition to discuss the issues, successes, prospects and aspirations of Chinese investors. There will be job fair as well on these three days. Interested candidates can submit their CV at various pavilions.

