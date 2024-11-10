Huawei inaugurates advance solar lab at UIU

Huawei inaugurates advance solar lab at UIU

Huawei and Centre for Energy Research (CER) of United International University (UIU) have jointly inaugurated the first Solar Energy Lab with ESS facilities in Bangladesh at the UIU premises.

This pioneering solar lab will offer top-notch training and research opportunities in the renewable and sustainable energy sector.

The inauguration event took place in UIU's Multipurpose Hall today followed by a seminar on 'The Role of Smart Grid in the Future Power System'. The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, United International University; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Hon'ble Adviser, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Government of Bangladesh was the Chief guest; The Special Guests of the event were H.E. Yao Wen, Ambassador, People's Republic of China to Bangladesh; Prof. M. Rezwan Khan, Chairman, Power Grid Bangladesh PLC; Pan Junfeng, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. Other high officials of Government, UIU, Huawei and CER were also present in the seminar.

The Huawei-CER, UIU solar lab is funded by Huawei. One of the aims of this facility will be to conduct capacity-building and human resource development activities. Huawei and CER, UIU will jointly develop different course contents for organising trainings that meet the purposes of the Bangladesh market.

