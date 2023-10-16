Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024' launched in Bangladesh

16 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Huawei has launched an ICT Competition in Bangladesh for undergraduate students. 

From today, undergraduate students from any discipline can enrol in this competition till 17 November 2023. 

Six Winners from the Bangladesh round will get Huawei laptops, and the winners of the regional round will attend a global camp in China. 

Huawei ICT Competition is a global event that is going to be arranged in Bangladesh for the second time under the theme of Connection, Glory, and Future. 

In this competition, the participants will be given some specific courses from Huawei's online learning platform. 

The courses will be divided into three tracks, namely network track, cloud track, and computing track. 

While registering for the competition, students need to select any one topic. 

Participants will be allowed to study, take preparation, and participate in mock tests for the competition rounds. 

There will be three competition rounds: National, Regional and Global. 

Before the national round, there will be a preliminary test as well. 

The national round exam will be an online test on 27th December. 

This test will have true or false, single-answer, and multiple-answer questions. 

Based on the performance, ten students will be selected from each track. 

In each track, the first prize will Mate Book B3-420 i5, the second prize will be the Mate Book B3-520 i3, the third prize will be the Huawei Watch GT3, and the fourth and fifth prizes will be the Huawei Free Buds 5. 

The sixth to tenth prize will be the Huawei Band 8 in the national competition round. So, all together, there will be 30 winners from the national round. 

Henceforward, winners of the national round will be joining the regional round that will focus on Theory and lab examination. 

Students can work on online labs and show their capability of integrating what they have learned in the national and regional rounds. 

The regional round will be a team competition where each team will have three members and one instructor. 

The teams will be formed under the coordination of Huawei. 

Based on the performance of the regional round, students can join the physical camp in China further. There, they can learn advanced knowledge of ICT, AI, Cloud, Network solutions, etc.

Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, shares, "There is an estimated shortage of 47 million tech talents by 2030. 

To overcome this challenge, Huawei always tries to initiate various programs to enhance the ICT knowledge of our young generation. 

Bangladesh is riding the high tide of digitalization and heading towards building a smart nation. 

ICT-skilled young leaders are very important to realise this vision. 

As a responsible partner in the development of Bangladesh, Huawei always tries to contribute with impactful meanings.

'Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024' is one of them. I hope it will bring great value to the students of Bangladesh." 

Details about the registration and participation guidelines can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y8tpfc92 . 

 

