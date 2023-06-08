Huawei hosts special workshop for Huawei Buet ICT academy students

08 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Huawei hosts special workshop for Huawei Buet ICT academy students

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Huawei South Asia Rep Office has recently organised a workshop for the students of Huawei Buet ICT academy at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.

The session also included professors of Buet who are also trainers of Huawei Buet ICT Academy and hosted elaborate discussions on solutions and technology trends in the telecommunication and ICT sector, reads a press release.

The programme began with a welcome note by SM Nazmul Hasan, principal marketing manager, SARO and a speech by the Chief Guest Prof Dr Lutfa Akter, professor, Department of EEE, Buet.

The event further continued with fruitful sessions taken by industry experts on topics including telecommunication solutions, perspective of digital economy, Smart PV Solar Solution for a Green Bangladesh, Cloud Solutions and more.

The session also discussed how Huawei Buet ICT academy can progress in future based on the experience the team has got, adds the release.

It is mentionable that Huawei South Asia runs various projects to develop the ICT skills of youth in Bangladesh. As one of the initiatives, Huawei has collaborated with Buet and launched Huawei Buet ICT Academy to provide a better and practical knowledge on 5G, cloud computing, storage and HCIA courses.

Total 24 students already graduated from the academy as the first batch and the onboarding of second batch in process.

