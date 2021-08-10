Huawei donates digital equipment to unprivileged Bangladeshi children

Huawei in collaboration with Obhizatrik Foundation has contributed digital equipment and other devices necessary to develop a smart classroom for unprivileged children on August 9, 2021.

Under this collaboration, Huawei has donated various items such as Huawei TABs, Huawei laptop, Huawei Router, Internet subscription for one year, students' dress, bags, stationeries, masks, and oxygen cylinders to Obhizatrik School, said a press release.

The items were handed over to Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, Founder and President of Obhizatrik Foundation, at the ceremony held at Obhizatrik School.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of Education was present virtually at the event as the chief guest with Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, and high officials of Huawei and Obhizatrik Foundation in attendance.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said that the Bangladesh government is very concerned about their future growth and education. He also thanked Huawei for reaching out to help the underprivileged students of Bangladesh.

"Our recent initiative, "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - We are Here," has been mapped out to reach those deprived kids as we do believe, even it's a small initiative, but the continued effort will make a difference and several small streams will converge into a vast ocean finally," said Zhang Zhengjun

Khadiza Tul Kubra, Director and Head of Education and all the teachers of Obhizatrik School and the students receiving the giveaways conveyed gratitude to Huawei.