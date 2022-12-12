Huawei Bangladesh awards suppliers for remarkable support

TBS Report 
12 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 08:26 pm

Huawei Bangladesh awards suppliers for remarkable support

Huawei Bangladesh has recognised twenty-three suppliers for their tremendous support towards the company in 2022.

The suppliers got the recognition from the CEO of Huawei Bangladesh in an event at Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

A total of 90 suppliers from Nepal and Bangladesh attended this session titled "Partner's Convention 2022".

At the event, top officials of Huawei Bangladesh, presented different outcomes of the outgoing year and guidelines for next year to the suppliers.  

Shenzhaohui, chief financial officer of Huawei Bangladesh, shared, "Huawei has been providing services and products in Bangladesh and Nepal for more than 23 years. In this tenure, Huawei paid more than $200 million in local taxes, made $1000 million local procurement and created more than 20,000 job opportunities in these two countries."

Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, guided the suppliers to work with efficiency, comply with Huawei policies, and deliver with high quality and proven ability further as they always do. He mentioned these can be the keys to achieving greater success.

Wuzhiqian, vice-president of Delivery and Services, shared, "Huawei has been able to meet the requirements of digital transformation of Bangladesh. It has been possible mainly due to the progress achieved over the past few years with the contributions of our reliable partners. Our partners will hopefully continue to provide strong support in the coming years for achieving greater success."

Huawei organises these kinds of events to celebrate contributions from both local and international partners who are an essential part of the growth journey of Huawei.

