HSC, equivalent exam form fill-up fees can be paid through bKash from 'Sonali eSheba’ app

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 03:21 pm

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 03:21 pm

Students of HSC, Alim and equivalent examinations will be able to pay their form fill-up fees through bKash from the 'Sonali eSheba' app.

The service aims to facilitate the payment procedure for parents and students who can now pay from anywhere without going to educational institutions.

Students need to click on 'bKash' icon from the app's 'Mobile Banking' option and enter bKash account number, bKash PIN and click on the 'confirm' option.

To complete the payment process, students have to enter the verification code received through SMS. Once payment is completed, users will get a confirmation message and can download the payment slip from Sonali eSheba app.

Not just academic fees, bKash can also be used for paying other fees as well.

At present, it is providing fee payment services to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.

