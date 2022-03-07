HSBC signs MoU with British Council 

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British Council.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officerof HSBC Bangladesh; Tom Miscioscia, director of British Council; Jim O'Neill, directorof country exams at British Council; Ahmed Saiful Islam, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC attended the signing ceremony.

Other officials from both the organisations also took part at the event, read a press release.

As per the MoU, students opening "student file" with HSBC will be eligible for 50% cashback on the British Council IELTS programme.