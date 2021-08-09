HSBC named Best International retail bank in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
HSBC named Best International retail bank in Bangladesh

The award recognises the strengths of the bank’s personal banking capabilities

HSBC Bangladesh has recently been awarded the 2021 Asian Banking and Finance Award for International Retail Bank of the Year – Bangladesh.

The award recognises the strengths of the bank's personal banking capabilities and the commitment to offer the best of international connectivity for valued customers, the bank said in a press statement on Monday.

It also acknowledges the innovation, resilience and unwavering focus on customer service that has been delivered during the unprecedented challenging times, the press statement added.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh said, "This award is an endorsement of HSBC's continuous innovation and client centric solutions in today's changing environment.  Our global network and breadth of expertise enable us to support individuals, families, business owners, investors and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. We are proud to be one of the partners in progress of this country."

Ahmed Saiful Islam, head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh said "We at HSBC Bangladesh are ever grateful to our retail banking customers for keeping their trust on us and inspiring us to reach new heights."

