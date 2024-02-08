HSBC Innovation Forum showcases the statutory payments landscape in the country

08 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited recently organised an event titled "HSBC Innovation Forum - Statutory Payments Landscape in Bangladesh and Way Forward". 

The event was attended by Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, Commissioner, Customs Risk Management Unit, iVAS Unit, National Board of Revenue; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, director, Payment Systems Department Bangladesh Bank; Suvendu Chowdhury, chief financial officer (CFO); Linde Bangladesh; Yousuf Ali, (FCMA)  chief financial officer; Meghna Group of Industries (MGI); Gerard Haughey, Wholesale Banking head of HSBC Bangladesh; Stuart Rogers, regional head of International Markets, Commercial Banking, Asia-Pacific, HSBC; Manoj Dugar, regional co-head, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC; and distinguished HSBC customers. 

The event was an opportunity to share knowledge and views on the advancement of the digital payments systems in the country, reads a press release. 

The event highlighted HSBC's continuous contribution  in the development of electronic payment solutions that enables customers to execute banking transactions from any location.  

In this regard, Manoj Dugar commented, "Transformation of payment systems to digital methods is a global trend and Bangladesh has been making significant strides in this regard. HSBC is happy to be a partner in this journey. HSBC's  network and connectivity enable efficient and secure international payments and remittances. Customers can transfer funds across borders, access foreign currency services, and benefit from competitive exchange rates, bolstering international connectivity for individuals and businesses."

Commenting on this important issue , Gerard Haughey, said, "Bangladesh's progress in modernizing its statutory payments ecosystem reflects its commitment to embracing digital growth. HSBC specializes in providing cross-border banking services, enabling customers to seamlessly conduct transactions and manage their finances across different countries. Its international connectivity works as  an enabler to propel business  growth ambitions."

