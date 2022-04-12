HSBC inaugurates new relocated branch in Uttara

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh has recently inaugurated its new relocated branch at Giant Business Tower, Uttara, Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday with President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Rupali Chowdhury cutting the ribbon, reads a press release.

Also present were Acting CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Bahsar M Tareq, Country Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh, Ahmed Saiful Islam, other senior officials and longstanding HSBC customers.