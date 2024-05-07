HSBC, IBA award young talents of Bangladesh with future skills

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh in partnership with the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka recently organised the finale and award-giving ceremony of the "Business Case Competition 2024".

Three teams from Bangladesh were selected as the Champion, Runners-up and Second Runner-up winners from a group of five finalist teams. This year, the local competition featured a total of 160 participants from universities all across Bangladesh.

M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to Honourable Prime Minister, Prime Minister's Office, was present as the Chief Guest and Dr Md Habibur Rahaman, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank graced the event as a Special Guest. Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh and Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka also attended the programme, reads a press release.

The judging panel of the competition includes Dan Pasha, Director, of Trade and Investment, British High Commission Dhaka, Ahmed Reza, Country Director, Cathay Pacific, and Kashef Rahman, Founder, ShareTrip, Shamima Akhter, Director, Corporate Affairs, Marketing, Partnership, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. and Riad Mamun Prodhani, Vice President & General Manager at Novo Nordisk Bangladesh.

The qualifying teams consisted of students from the leading universities of Bangladesh. At the finale, the participants were given a business case on the airline industry and were asked to present their solutions and recommendations to the judge's panel.

Commenting on the programme, Md Mahbub ur Rahman said, "The emerging talents of Bangladesh never cease to step up to the challenges and bring forth innovative solutions, propelling the nation into the international spotlight. Recognising the youth's aspiration to uphold international standards of excellence, the annual Business Case Competition connects their ambitions to a world of opportunities. Being a partner of progress in Bangladesh, HSBC takes pride in being a part of the journey to fostering future leaders."

The Business Case Competition is a part of HSBC's flagship Future Skills activity in Asia Pacific and aims to enhance university students' business skills and broaden their global perspectives by taking their education out of the classroom and into a live competition format.

