HSBC, FBCCI launch Uk-Bangladesh market study

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in partnership with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has commissioned a study on the UK – Bangladesh market by Ernst & Young and Quay Asia today.

The study aims to improve bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK), reads a press release.

The study will explore the ambitious growth agenda that showcases areas of cooperation between the two countries and was launched in an event titled 'Bangladesh–UK Business Corridor: Legacy and the Future'.

The event not only celebrated the longstanding relationship between the UK and Bangladesh but also highlighted the important ways in which both countries can unlock the potential market opportunities.

Senior government officials, chamber and trade association representatives, business leaders, dignitaries and members from the media were present at the event.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, HSBC Asia Pacific Chief of Staff Philip Fellowes and CEO HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub Ur Rahman shared their valuable insights during the occasion.

Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom also attended the event and spoke over Zoom.