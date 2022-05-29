HSBC, DU IBA award students with business skills 

HSBC, DU IBA award students with business skills 

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh in partnership with Dhaka University Institute of Business Administration (DU IBA), recently organised the finale and award giving ceremony of the "Business Case Competition 2022". 

Three teams from Bangladesh were selected as the Champion, Runners-up and Second Runner-up winners from a group of five finalist teams on Saturday (28 May), reads a press release. 

This year, the local competition featured a total of 160 participants from universities all across Bangladesh.

The qualifying teams consisted of university students from the leading universities of Bangladesh. 

The finalist teams received a business case on a startup based on Digital Marketing and a few short hours later presented their solutions and recommendations to a panel of judges. 

Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, was present as the Chief Guest and Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA), graced the event as a Special Guest. 

HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbub ur Rahman and DU IBA Director Prof Mohammad A. Momen also spoke at the programme.

Tofazzel Hossain Miah said, "Bangladesh's industries have been making considerable strides in adapting to modern innovation and technology. The business case that the students have presented today had themes such as digitization and e-commerce in the apparel industry - themes that are very much relevant for Bangladesh as we graduate from an LDC country."

Commenting on the programme, Md Mahbub ur Rahman said, "With Bangladesh's younger population at an all-time high, it is now more crucial than ever to provide platforms that will help transform these young minds into future leaders."

Prof Mohammad A Momen said, "As the world recovers from the after-effects of one of the worst pandemics in history, the dynamic world of business is in need of leaders who are innovative, agile and adaptive." 

The judging panel included Dan Pasha, Head of Trade and Investment British High Commission Dhaka; Asif Ashraf, Managing Director, Urmi Group; Sami Ahmed, Managing Director, Startup Bangladesh Limited and Mahir Ahmed, Director, Apex Holdings Ltd. 

The Champion, Runners-up and Second Runner-up winners received team development funds of Tk200,000; Tk100,000 and Tk50,000 respectively.
 

