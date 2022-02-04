HSBC celebrates 25 years of progress in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

With international operations of over 150 years, HSBC has been facilitating change to create opportunities for 25 years in Bangladesh.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Ltd first opened its branch in Bangladesh in 1996.

To celebrate two and a half decades of operations in Bangladesh HSBC created a video to inspire change in the country.

"Experiencing life is knowing change is constant but a change in perspective shows you new chances to growth. Turing every change into an opportunity to do more", says the video.

Through the video HSBC has upheld a picture of the ever developing world and the need to keep up with it.

While the previous generation needs to keep up with the new generation, change is all pervading.

"When your world continuously evolves, your mindset changes as you bring in those who will stay after you. Like you, we believe in a brighter Bangladesh. Which is why we are committing to generating great opportunities supporting the community and enabling you to reach new heights", says the video.

The bank has been offering a range of financial services in Bangladesh including commercial banking, consumer banking, global liquidity and cash management, trade services, treasury, and custody and clearing. And it pledges to continue working toward creating new opportunities in f uture as well.

