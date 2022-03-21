HSBC cardholders to enjoy up-to 10% discount at Qatar Airways 

HSBC Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Airways.

As per the MoU, HSBC Debit Cardholders will be able to enjoy up-to 10% discount on base fare on all Business & Economy class tickets of Qatar Airways, reads a press release.

Mohamed El Emam, Country Manager for Bangladesh and Nepal at Qatar Airways; Gitanka Debdip Datta, Head of Customer Value Management at HSBC Bangladesh and Bakhshi Mohd Tayab, Commercial Manager at Qatar Airways with officials from both the organisations were present at the MoU signing ceremony.