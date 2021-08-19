HSBC bank and BEZA signs MOU for the afforestation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with HSBC Bank for planting trees at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City.

The MOU was signed at the head office of HSBC bank as part of the bank's Social Responsibility (SASR) program, said a press release.

Sheikh Yousuf Harun, executive chairman, BEZA presided over the ceremony and Md Mahbubur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bank was the chief guest.

Sheikh Yousuf Harun said that BEZA is planning to plant 20 lakh trees in collaboration with various financial institutions and investors for greening the economic zones, out of which about 4 lakh trees have been planted.

He also expected HSBC Bank to expand their services at the economic zones so that foreign and domestic investors can easily and in the shortest time be able to make various financial transactions.

HSBC Bank's CEO said that the bank has started training activities to create skilled manpower in the industrial city on a limited scale.

Md Hasan Arif on behalf of BEZA and Md Mahbubur Rahman on behalf of HSBC Bank has signed the MOU. Mohammad Irfan Sharif, Abdul Azim Chowdhury, Md Ali Ahsan, Executive Member of BEZA and other senior officials along with a delegation of SSBC Bank were present on the occasion.