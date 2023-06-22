HSBC and Dhaka North continue to foster collaboration and innovation on sustainable development

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in collaboration with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has organised the second edition of their climate series events titled- Together for Climate on Wednesday ( 21 June), said a press release.

As a part of HSBC's sustainability efforts, the bank urged the key stakeholders from multifarious fronts to work together and deliver innovative solutions to mitigate climate change.

By harnessing the collective efforts and expertise of its diverse network, the initiative aimed to drive systemic change, influence policy decisions and create a momentum towards a more sustainable and resilient future. The event was supported with the presence of industry leaders, policymakers, senior government officials and startups.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Presdient Faruque Hassan, Inditex Country Head Javier Santonja, Bengal Glass CEO and MD Amyn Sale, Neval Founder and Designer Anadil Johnson, HSBC Asia Pacific Chief of Staff Philip Fellowes and HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahmanwere among the key speakers of the event.

During his Live Q&A session, the Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Md Atiqul Islam said, "Two thousand people migrate to Dhaka every day due to the increasing climate change, floods, cyclones and sea level rise in different parts of Bangladesh. City residents are experiencing adverse environmental effects. Everyone is potentially exposed to the impacts of climate change. In such a situation, everyone must act responsibly to protect the environment of Dhaka city. Keeping this in mind, from DNCC we have taken an initiative to plant two lakh trees."

He also added "Global issues like climate change and migration have a direct impact on cities. Dhaka North City Corporation has taken various eco-friendly initiatives; starting from reservoir rescue project to construction of parks and playgrounds. It is important that we work hand-in-hand with the private sector, development partners and the public to come up with innovative solutions to build sustainable cities in the face of climate change."

In his introductory remarks, HSBC Bangladesh's CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman said, "As people and nature are intricately woven together, a delicate balance is much needed to make the ecosystem thrive. To maintain such balance, each of us has to do our part responsibly and take climate centric actions. I believe our united efforts will help drive sustainability transformation focusing on the 3A's- Awareness, Adaptation and Action. I thank the Honourable DNCC Mayor, for extending support towards nature-based solutions for the city we call home."

The programme brought together the champions of sustainability to drive city centric Climate Action by sharing their innovative new climate solutions and success stories. The event also focused on the topic titled "Embracing Glass towards a Circular Economy", "Future of Fashion: a closer look on Sustainability", "Local Leadership" and "Global Reach".

HSBC Bangladesh has made significant contributions to sustainability by prioritising environmental responsibility and integrating sustainability into its core business practices. HSBC actively supports renewable energy projects and promotes sustainable finance and investments.

The bank has pioneered many sustainable financial solutions in the market such as Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL), Social Loan, etc. HSBC has a global ambition to contribute in sustainable financing and to support its customer transition to more sustainable ways of doing business and bring own financed emissions to net-zero by 2050 or earlier. The bank has also set an ambitious target to become a net-zero carbon emission company by 2030.

Through initiatives like "Together for Climate", HSBC is driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable future.