HR software digiGO wins the Best Process Innovation Award

Recently Bangladesh Innovation Conclave and Bangladesh Brand Forum organized Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022.

According to a press release, HR Software digiGO has won the Best Process Innovation Award. More than 120 organizations have participated in this competition with more than 250 nominations.

As chief guest of the event, Salman F. Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present. Along with him, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Honorable State Minister, ICT Division, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and Atiqul Islam, Honorable Mayor, Dhaka North City Corporation were also present there as special guests.

Photo: Courtesy

Not to mention, this is the first time any HR software in Bangladesh has achieved such a title. More than 150 organizations in Bangladesh use digiGO HR software that brought automation to the human resources department. As a result, it is possible to do 7 days of work in just a few hours.

Isa Abrar Ahmed, Vice President of sBusiness mentioned, "digiGO has recently made a huge transformation in the corporate industry of Bangladesh through which its employees are becoming more productive and efficient."