HR management app ‘digiGO’ set to use bKash digital payroll

Photo: Courtesy

An HR Management (HRM) app 'digiGO' is set to use bKash digital payroll solution to enable its users to disburse salaries and allowances to the employees digitally.

Recently, Sheba Platform's business concern sBusiness, the owner of digiGO, has signed an agreement with bKash in this regard, said a press release.

Adnan Imtiaz Halim, co-founder and CEO of Sheba Platform Limited, and Ali Ahmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, signed the agreement at the bKash head office.

ATM Mahbub Alam, head of Payroll Business of bKash, and Isa Abrar, vice president of sBusiness and senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.

According to the media release, the app 'digiGO' helps to resolve HR business for firms. Currently, more than 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.