How Mozibal Hoque is Shaping a Modern Value Chain for Bangladesh's Agro-Industrial Future

In Bangladesh's agriculture-driven economy, value chains play a critical role in enhancing productivity, ensuring food security, and creating sustainable market access. Mozibal Hoque, an agricultural value chain expert, has dedicated his entire carrier for creating a sustainable, efficient, and inclusive agricultural landscape, especially in the climate-affected coastal regions. Through his work with Solidaridad Network Asia (SNA), Hoque has supported countless farmers, promoting resilience and profitability.

Value chains move products from farms to consumers, covering production, processing, and distribution. In Bangladesh, where agriculture remains a key livelihood, effective value chain management offers stability and growth. Hoque's work has shown that refining each chain step enables smallholder farmers to increase income, productivity, and access to both local and global markets.

With over 20 years in agriculture, including 15 in senior roles, Hoque has driven transformative change. SNA's Sustainable Agriculture Food Security and Linkages (SaFaL) program has integrated climate-smart practices into daily farming, creating a sustainability blueprint across Khulna, Jashore, and Noakhali. The program has organized 2.5 million farmers into producer groups, increasing productivity and enabling better market access.

By establishing 120 aggregation points and five cooperatives, SNA has increased vegetable exports by 25%, showing Bangladeshi produce's global potential. This model provides transparency, fair pricing, and stability in a market vulnerable to price swings.

To modernise trade and storage, Hoque led a feasibility study on value chains and market infrastructure, including cold storage, analysing key agricultural markets. The study offered insights into optimising market centers and income distribution, benefiting all stakeholders.

His focus on gender equality is significant, with 65% of program participants being women who gain financial independence while supporting their communities. This emphasis on inclusivity uplifts entire communities, fostering economic and social progress.

In regions affected by climate volatility, he has championed climate-smart agricultural practices, achieving an 85% adoption rate among farmers. By promoting regenerative farming, his work improves yields and builds resilience against climate disruptions.

A vital part of his efforts includes supporting climate-resilient oilseed crops, working with government bodies to promote varieties like Bari-14 Mustard, BU-2 Soybean, and Tori-7 Mustard. This approach enhances profitability and reduces Bangladesh's dependence on imported oils, boosting self-sufficiency.

Through Solidaridad's "Growing Together" initiative, he has addressed oilseed farmers' challenges, including disease susceptibility and high input costs. His advocacy for quality seeds, financial access, and cooperatives helps overcome productivity barriers.

Hoque's influence extends to policy, contributing to the National Action Plan for Mango and the Fruits and Vegetables Export Control System. Bangladesh's agricultural exports have recently surged from $500 million to $1.6 billion, thanks to such advancements. Collaborating with government, NGOs, and private partners, Hoque has improved safety standards and quality benchmarks for Bangladeshi produce.

To tackle financial barriers, he promotes ROSCA (Rotating Savings and Credit Associations) within farmer groups. This collective savings model helps farmers address cash flow challenges without high-interest loans.

Hoque is an agriculture graduate from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University and completed his MBA at Ahsanullah University. He currently serves as a 'Studies Committee' member at Haji Danesh Agricultural University, bringing his educational insights into his work.

Mozibal Hoque's leadership represents collective progress and sustainable agriculture. "My vision extends far beyond individual success," he says, emphasizing community advancement and a sustainable future for Bangladesh's agriculture. His innovation and inclusiveness set a new standard in agribusiness, inspiring future leaders to continue his vision for a resilient agricultural sector.