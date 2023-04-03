How Amar Dawat by Daraz became a sustainable guest-host model

Since 2022, Daraz Cares has been offering open invitations 365 days from 30 tea-stands across Dhaka.

Unlike the western culture, Bangladeshis have a tendency to treat guests over lunch/dinner by taking turns. And just like returning favors, the urge of a Bangladeshi family to host dawat in exchange for a dawat is real.

On a philanthropic note, one may not usually donate money, but does not habitually turn a blind eye to donating food, if available.

Daraz Cares, the social concern of Daraz Bangladesh has invested the last two years on a sustainable guest-host model, which can offer access to immediate light snacks to anyone with an option to replenish later, all year round.

Introducing Amar Dawat, a compassionate model of sharing meals, initiated during the covid distress. Till date, Daraz with the support of Obhizatrik Foundation has been serving more than 9000 guests per month by making advance payment to around 30 tea-stands across Dhaka. Anyone who finds a tea-stand with Amar Dawat dangler can enjoy their snacks, as a guest of Daraz.

Guests could be anyone living in poverty or anyone who finds him/her in an odd situation due to any uncalled situation, like missing the wallet at home or being pickpocketed. This wholesome experience leaves the guest with a gratitude towards the tea-stand vendor, making him/her replenish the meal/s for someone else on their next visit.

Because, we realize, food access should not come at a cost to someone's dignity. It needs to be convenient, year-round, disregarding the income status.

During Ramadan, Daraz Cares serves iftar packs instead as many break their fast on the go.

How Daraz Amar Dawat came into being

26 March 2020, the government had imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Closing down shops and factories,restricting all forms of transportation invited the heaviest of blows to the city's underserved segment, who were dependent on jobs in the garment factories, the daily wage labor market, and the informal economy to survive. During the initial days of the lockdown, many slum residents, mostly day-wage laborers, were forced to beg for food.

On April 10, 2022 "We received rice, lentils, cooking oil and fresh food including vegetables and eggs. Now, I have enough to feed my family for at least a month. We no longer have to go to the streets and beg for help." - Hossain, 54, Carpenter

Dhaka, one of the world's most densely populated cities, became the center of attraction for all the corporates to join the NGO-led food drives. However, soon after the drives were executed, it all ended with a press release, marking the organization safe from any speculations of not contributing in the dire situation of a catastrophe.

Undoubtedly, these emergency hunger-relief drives at those times were vital for the communities. However, only resorting to the quick rescue left the people in cycles of need, once the wave calmed down.

On September 10, 2022 - "Almost everyone in our colony received that monthly drive once. Yes, situations are better for them, but for us, we are still struggling to bounce back, but no one looks at us now."Hossain, 54, Carpenter

Food distribution drive are on a timer but Amar Dawat is for good

Although charities encourage non-perishable items, they do not last forever. Besides, if the food fails to reach on time, it can lead to waste, making the drive a futile exercise. But the AMAR DAWAT model was built on the stock of the tea-stands itself, making it a sustainable model all year round.

Besides Daraz Cares monthly donations, many other individuals and corporate partners of Daraz have contributed to this model, serving more than 250,000 guests every year.

Daraz Amar Dawat supporting small tea vendors all year round

Usually these hunger-strickens would hover around the shop for money or food, making it uncomfortable for my customers everyday. Since AMAR DAWAT, I can simply serve the 10-15 guests, their due meals from Daraz . I am honored to be chosen as the one to offer. Sometimes, looking at my gesture, our customers add to the model by either paying for one or scanning the QR code from danglers to know more- Md Mahbub, 39, Tea Stall vendor

We have some regular customers who are actively taking part in offering a certain amount once every month. I must admit, I am also relieved from daily fixed sales of a certain amount. - Azim Sultan, 23, Tea Stall vendor

Hence we can also clearly say, AMAR DAWAT not only benefits the underpriviledged consumers/guests but also uplift the small sellers who struggled to make sales during Covid and continues to do so.

"I grab a quick meal from Amar Dawat branded food stall when I run low on my wages, but I try to replenish the pack when I have a great day" -Amar Dawat Guest, Abdul Latif, 65, Rickshaw Puller.

You can spot AMAR DAWAT tea-stands in areas across Tejgaon, Gulshan, Mohammadpur, Mohakhali, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Banani, etc. But if you haven't seen one, you can still donate to food now as less as BDT25 via Daraz Donates, the country's first online multi-charity donation platform.

Daraz Cares invites other corporate partners, malls and restaurants to join the mission of Daraz to uplift the community, by making it a better host to mankind.

For now, you are invited to AMAR DAWAT at your nearest tea stand.