14 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Housing and Public Works minister Obaidul Muktadir, unveils SBAC Smart Banking Services

14 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, Minister of Ministry of Housing and Public Works, unveiled 'SBAC Smart Banking Services', a digital products platform in the celebration of SBAC Bank's 11st anniversary.

 Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim) MP, Chairman of SBAC Bank and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Vice Chairman of Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd. (CDBL) delivered a speech as guests of honour while Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program at Sheraton Hotel in the City of Dhaka on Monday May 13, 2024.

Former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam, the bank's board of directors Mohammad Nazmul Huq,  Hafizur Rahman Babu, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Shohel Ahmed, Md Emdadul Hoque, Independent Directors Professor Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan & Ziaur Rahman Zia, FCA were present in the ceremony.

Bank's Additional Managing Director Md Nurul Azim gave a vote of thanks.

Bank's Heads of Division, Senior Management, Branch Managers, valued customers including peoples of different professionals attended the ceremony.

The chief guest is honored by the bank in the occasion

