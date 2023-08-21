Housing and Building Research Institute observes National Mourning Day

The Housing and Building Research Institute on 15 August observed the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity and solemn atmosphere through various programmes.

At 8 o'clock in the morning, the employees of Housing and Building Research Institute led by Director General Md Ashraful Alam, paid deep respect by offering wreaths to the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the head office, reads a press release.

Later, a discussion meeting and special prayers were held on the biography of the Father of the Nation in the conference room of the head office.