House Building Finance loan instalments can be deposited at any branch of Janata Bank

Corporates

Press Release 
08 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

House Building Finance loan instalments can be deposited at any branch of Janata Bank

Press Release 
08 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:36 pm
House Building Finance loan instalments can be deposited at any branch of Janata Bank

Customers of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) can deposit loan instalments online at any branch of Janata Bank. 

This resolution was taken through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) held between the two institutions on Tuesday (8 February) at Janata Bank's Head Office, reads a press release. 

Apart from this, Janata Bank's app "e-Janata" will be launched soon, through which customers can easily pay their loan instalments, various fees and VAT from their accounts at home. 

The MoU was signed in the presence of the bank's MD and CEO Freedom Fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad and MD, BHBFC Md Abdul Mannan. Janata Bank Business Development Marketing Department GM Meher Sultana and GM, MD of BHBFC Khairul Islam signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

DMDs of Janata Bank Md Kamrul Ahchan, Md Golam Mortuza, Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Ramzan Bahar and Md Nurul Alam FCMA, FCA (CFO) and DMD, BHBFC Arun Kumar Chowdhury along with other executive committee members of both institutions were present.

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) / Janata Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

12h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

11h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

1d | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

6h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

6h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes