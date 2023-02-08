House Building Finance loan instalments can be deposited at any branch of Janata Bank

Customers of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) can deposit loan instalments online at any branch of Janata Bank.

This resolution was taken through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) held between the two institutions on Tuesday (8 February) at Janata Bank's Head Office, reads a press release.

Apart from this, Janata Bank's app "e-Janata" will be launched soon, through which customers can easily pay their loan instalments, various fees and VAT from their accounts at home.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the bank's MD and CEO Freedom Fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad and MD, BHBFC Md Abdul Mannan. Janata Bank Business Development Marketing Department GM Meher Sultana and GM, MD of BHBFC Khairul Islam signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

DMDs of Janata Bank Md Kamrul Ahchan, Md Golam Mortuza, Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Ramzan Bahar and Md Nurul Alam FCMA, FCA (CFO) and DMD, BHBFC Arun Kumar Chowdhury along with other executive committee members of both institutions were present.