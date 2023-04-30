‘Hothat Daekha’ album launched on the occasion of Rabindranath-Nazrul’s birth anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:14 pm

'Hothat Daekha' album launched on the occasion of Rabindranath-Nazrul's birth anniversary

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:14 pm
‘Hothat Daekha’ album launched on the occasion of Rabindranath-Nazrul’s birth anniversary

Music album 'Hothat Daekha' was unveiled at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday (29 April) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.  

The album is a combination of ten Rabindra and Nazrul songs by artiste Srabani Sen and Shusmita Anis, reads a press release. 

Music is arranged by popular artiste and music director Bappa Majumder. The story of Hothat Daekha is written by eminent writer and poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay. 

Actress and voice artist Madhumita Basu and writer Srijato Bandyopadhyay gave voice over to the story which is intertwined with music. 

Artiste Shusmita Anis and Bappa Majumder performed live at the event and artiste Srabani Sen sang on special request.

Hothat Daekha album is thematically organised in four different genres – love, seasonal, devotional and motivational songs. The whole project is initiated and conceptualised by artiste Shusmita Anis bringing together artists and professionals of the two Bangla.

Shusmita Anis said "I have grown up with the music, literature and philosophy of these two great poets. They have tremendous influence in my life. I always wanted to make an album combining the artists from the two Bengals. I am very happy to finally present this album to my listeners today." The album is available in Shusmita Anis's YouTube Channel.

Speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the launching event. 

"The effort of artiste Shusmita Anis to tie Nazrul and Rabindra together to make this musical album is commendable," said the speaker.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, and Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, pro-vice chancellor, Dhaka University were present as special guests.

