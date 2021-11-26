Hotel Sarina organises Run for the Children 2021

Hotel Sarina Dhaka has organised a fundraising charity event "Run for the Children" 2021 as one of their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

The charity run was held on Friday from 6am to 11am at the hotel premises. The 5-kilometre route took participants through the Gulshan area with water refreshment stops on the route.

The organiser said more than 800 people registered for the run and most of them attended. A registration fee (minimum Tk200) was collected from interested participants as part of the donation for Dhaka Ahsania Mission – a non-profit organisation that helps abandoned Bangladeshi children live a better life with a brighter future.

The fund raised from the event were donated to Ahsania Foundation in a ceremony held at the Hotel Sarina Banquet Hall.

For their fantastic effort, each participant received a special "Run for the Children" t-shirt and cap sponsored by Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

The event was a resounding success and great fun was had by all.

The other sponsors of the programme were Akij Food & Beverages, Transcom Beverages, Fresh-MGI, Johnson Diversey, Amra Networks, Noor Trade House, Abdullah Vegetables., Globe-Orangie, and Dexorious Engineering.