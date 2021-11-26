Hotel Sarina organises Run for the Children 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

Hotel Sarina organises Run for the Children 2021

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:03 pm
Hotel Sarina organises Run for the Children 2021

Hotel Sarina Dhaka has organised a fundraising charity event "Run for the Children" 2021 as one of their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

The charity run was held on Friday from 6am to 11am at the hotel premises. The 5-kilometre route took participants through the Gulshan area with water refreshment stops on the route.

The organiser said more than 800 people registered for the run and most of them attended. A registration fee (minimum Tk200) was collected from interested participants as part of the donation for Dhaka Ahsania Mission – a non-profit organisation that helps abandoned Bangladeshi children live a better life with a brighter future.

The fund raised from the event were donated to Ahsania Foundation in a ceremony held at the Hotel Sarina Banquet Hall.

For their fantastic effort, each participant received a special "Run for the Children" t-shirt and cap sponsored by Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

The event was a resounding success and great fun was had by all.

The other sponsors of the programme were Akij Food & Beverages, Transcom Beverages, Fresh-MGI, Johnson Diversey, Amra Networks, Noor Trade House, Abdullah Vegetables., Globe-Orangie, and Dexorious Engineering.

Hotel Sarina / Run for the Children 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

4h | Panorama
Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

6h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

7h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

10h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 