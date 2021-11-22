Hotel Sarina organises 2nd 'Run for the Children'

Hotel Sarina has arranged the second 'Run for the Children' event to help serve the underprivileged children in the country.

The charitable event is set to take place on 26 November, said a press release.

The walk, run and roll event will be held in the capital's Gulshan from 6am to 11am, starting from Hotel Sarina.

Later, there will be a donation handover and prize-giving ceremony at Hotel Sarina Banquet Hall.

Proceeds of this charitable event will be given to Ahsania Mission, which helps abandoned Bangladeshi children live a better life with a brighter future.