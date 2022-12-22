Hotel Intercontinental makes 16-ft-high cake worth Tk40 lakh for Christmas

Hotel Intercontinental makes 16-ft-high cake worth Tk40 lakh for Christmas

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka is set to celebrate Christmas with a 16-feet-long cake worth over Tk40 lakh as its centerpiece.

The 13-tier cake, weighing about 1,800 lbs, took fifteen whole days to prepare by the hotel's entire bakery team.

Abu Taleb, the executive pastry chef, said the cake is plum-flavoured.

After preserving the cake for a few days, it was finally cut and served to guests on Wednesday (21 December).

Among other highlights of the hotel decorations is a 22-feet high Christmas tree on the garden area.

Besides, a Christmas-themed photo booth is also set up at Café Social for the guests.

The hotel has also organised a special brunch and buffet dinner on 24 and 25 December and a barbeque with live music at the Aqua Deck.

