Hotel Ascott Palace arranges blood donation campaign 

Corporates

Hotel Ascott Palace with Quantum Foundation, arranged a blood donation campaign for their associates to encourage everyone for donating blood as a social responsibility on Saturday (2 September).

The blood donation campaign was attended by the hotel manager Dipankar Das Milton along with all the department managers and several employees, reads a press release.  

Abdul Quyum, assistant manager HR; Suman Saha, HOSM; Faisal Chowdhury, manager IT; Al Mamun, manager of safety and security, set an example by giving full bag blood to inspire all other associates. 

It was a daylong campaign and many associates donated their blood to Quantum Foundation on that day. 
 

Hotel Ascott Palace / Blood donation camp

