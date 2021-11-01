Hossain Akhtar elected as chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited

Industrialist Hossain Akhtar has been elected as Chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited during a board meeting held recently

The company made the announcement via a press release issued in this regard on Monday.

Hossain Akhtar, a group executive director of Anwar Group of Industries, was the first chairman of the company and remained at the post for a very long time.

In his career, Hossain Akhtar was also Director of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, BD Finance Securities Ltd and Senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.