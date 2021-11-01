Hossain Akhtar elected as chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 07:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Industrialist Hossain Akhtar has been elected as Chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited during a board meeting held recently

The company made the announcement via a press release issued in this regard on Monday.

Hossain Akhtar, a group executive director of Anwar Group of Industries, was the first chairman of the company and remained at the post for a very long time.

In his career, Hossain Akhtar was also Director of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, BD Finance Securities Ltd and Senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

City General Insurance Company Limited / Hossain Akhtar

