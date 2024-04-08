Hosne Ara Loma appointed human resources director of Nestlé Bangladesh

Hosne Ara Loma appointed human resources director of Nestlé Bangladesh

Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, the Switzerland-originated Nutrition, Health & Wellness company, has announced the appointment of Hosne Ara Loma as their new Human Resources Director.

Hosne Ara Loma has a diverse professional career of 24 years, which spans several executive positions in leading multinational organizations in Bangladesh and India.

Throughout her career, she has consistently driven business success by developing winning strategies and establishing a strong organizational culture that promotes sustained long-term performance.

Prior to joining Nestlé, Loma worked as the Country Head, People and Organization at Novartis Bangladesh Limited. Previously, she worked at Philip Morris International's India affiliate as the Director of People and Culture.

Hosne Ara Loma is a passionate advocate of diversity and inclusion, in addition to her professional accomplishments. She has led the launch of the first 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) award' in Bangladesh under the banner of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), collaborating with its member organizations.

Loma holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors from Lady Shriram College for Women, University of Delhi, India, and a Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.  

Nestlé Bangladesh warmly welcomes Loma in her new role.

