HONOR X7c launched in Bangladesh

HONOR Bangladesh, a leading technology brand, recently unveiled the HONOR X7c, a mid-range smartphone with impressive durability, long battery life, super-large storage, and ultra-clear photography, in the Bangladesh market. This durability-focused all-around performer will ensure that budget-conscious, tech-savvy customers enjoy modern functionality and reliable performance.

The all-new feature-rich X7c was launched on November, and is available nationwide from November. Also, customers who pre-booked the phone will get their delivery and unique pre-booking gifts - a winter jacket, a 2-year free service warranty, and Grameenphone exclusive internet offer. On top of that, the lucky winners will get a chance to win a free HONOR X7c as a surprise gift. This device can be purchased from all HONOR brand and retail shops at a value-for-money price. In addition, to take the launching celebration a notch higher, HONOR Bangladesh brought an offer at Daraz 11.11 campaign for those eagerly waiting to get their hands on HONOR X7c.

For increased toughness, HONOR has implemented an innovative cushioning architecture in HONOR X7c that works in tandem with tempered glass screen protection and significantly boosts the device's overall impact resistance. The HONOR X7c sets a new benchmark in smartphone durability with its impressive 5-star Drop Resistance rating; thus, users don't need to worry as this smartphone can withstand the rigors of daily use. This device has earned the prestigious SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, underscoring its exceptional build quality and resilience. Moreover, the smartphone's robust design is further enhanced by an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Whether it's accidental drops or exposure to environmental elements, the HONOR X7c is engineered to deliver superior protection, making it a reliable companion for users in various settings and situations.

The HONOR X7c boasts an exceptional battery life, powered by a robust 6000mAh Super Durable Battery. This high-capacity battery offers worry-free usage throughout the day, supporting up to 28.5 hours of online streaming or an impressive 21.5 hours of YouTube video playback. For those unexpected situations when battery life is critical, the HONOR Ultra Power-Saving Mode allows users to make the most of every last percentage – even with just 2% battery remaining, users can still enjoy 55 minutes of continuous calls. Charging anxiety is a thing of the past with the 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology, which rapidly replenishes the battery via Type-C wired charging.

To meet all your needs, the HONOR X7c has a generous 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for years of precious memories. HONOR's innovative RAM Turbo Technology complements this power efficiency, effectively providing a 16GB RAM equivalent experience (8GB physical + 8GB virtual), allowing users to multitask effortlessly and swiftly switch between applications.