HONOR sets a new record in sales for its mid-range flagship phone

Popular smartphone brand HONOR launched their new handset, HONOR X9B with a grand celebration at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Sunday (21 January).

The event included the grand opening of the HONOR Experience Center and a photo session with the famous tech YouTuber Samzone, reads a press release.

During the event, several key figures like Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Honor Bangladesh's only Distributor Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Lang, Deputy Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Muzahidul Islam, Head of Business (Honor Bangladesh) Abdullah Al Mamun, GTM Manager (Honor Bangladesh) Shuvonker Golder were present.

On the first day of direct sales of HONOR X9B, customers had the opportunity to take photos with tech YouTuber Samzone and receive a gift box with his autograph. These added a sparkle to the event for HONOR users and enthusiasts. HONOR X9B is already available on various e-commerce sites such as Daraz, Pickaboo, and the HONOR Bangladesh website.

Tech-savvy customers can easily purchase the smartphone online, enhancing their lifestyle experience.

In addition to online availability, customers can also buy the smartphone directly from various brand shops across the country. Moreover, those purchasing the phone will enjoy a 6-month EMI facility on credit cards of City Bank and other banks without any interest, in addition to a 6-month screen protection warranty with the phone featuring an unbreakable display.

Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Lang, stated, "Today HONOR isn't just launching a phone, it will redefine your mobile phone experience. The X9b is a completely innovation, offering the strongest smartphone in the world with extra power. It's a sleek canvas for your dreams, crafted to empower every connection, capture every moment, and fuel your ambitions. Embrace the X9b, embrace the world without limits."

Regarding the new smartphone in the market, the HONOR Bangladesh Office mentioned that the HONOR X9B, with the tagline "Unlock Your Extra Power," features outstanding and powerful specifications in the 5G category. The phone boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with a four-sided curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm's octa-core chipset, 12GB fixed RAM and an additional 8GB expandable RAM, 256GB storage, a triple rear camera setup, 108 Mega Pixel Primary camera, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor. The device also comes with a 5800mAh battery for extended backup, supporting 35W fast charging. HONOR X9B supports 5G, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port.

The device is available in three colours: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green. Even though the regular price of the HONOR X9B smartphone is 43,999, pre-book and early bird consumers can now purchase the phone at a discounted price of 41,999.