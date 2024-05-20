HONOR Magic 6 Pro: The world's number one smartphone arrives in Bangladesh

The world's top-rated smartphone HONOR Magic 6 Pro is set to hit the Bangladeshi market, heightening user expectations. According to HONOR Bangladesh, the official release of this premium flagship smartphone will take place in the Coming Soon.

Renowned for its exceptional camera performance as rated by DXOMARK, HONOR Magic 6 Pro boasts a phenomenal camera setup and an ultra-durable display. The robust battery life, powerful performance, and an array of impressive features make Magic 6 Pro an ideal mobile device for daily use.

For photography enthusiasts, the back panel of the phone includes a triple rear camera setup: a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.4 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, for selfies and video creation, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro features a dual front camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 3D depth camera.

To ensure sufficient power backup, HONOR Magic 6 Pro is equipped with a 5600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging technology, along with 66W wireless charging technology. The flagship phone operates on Android 14 and MagicOS 8.0. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 3.3 GHz, and the graphics are handled by an Adreno 750 GPU.

The smartphone features a 6.80-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1280*1280*2800 pixels. This LTPO and OLED panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4320Hz PWM dimming. Pre-orders for HONOR Magic 6 Pro in Bangladesh will commence on May 16 to 23 May.