Honor launches two new outlets in Jamuna Future Park

03 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 11:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular smartphone brand Honor has launched two new outlets at Jamuna Future Park. 

The inauguration of these Brand outlets took place on Sunday, 31 March 2024, reads a press release. 

During the event, was graced by several key figures Managing Director of Honor Bangladesh's only Distributor Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Lang, Deputy Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Muzahidul islam, GM of Honor Bangladesh Abdullah Al Mamun, DGM of Honor Bangladesh Shuvonker Golder.

On the same day, four more outlets were inaugurated in Tangail, Khulna, Cox's Bazar, and Kushtia districts. With this, the brand has quickly expanded its presence to 20 outlets. Honor outlets will play a significant role in supplying official devices and providing services to customers.

Managing Director of Honor Bangladesh's only Distributor Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Said, Honor has launched two new outlets at Jamuna Future Park. He promised to deliver the best products and services to customers and maintain unique services through brand outlets. From now on, all official Honor products will be available at their outlets nationwide. The brand aims to provide various digital and multimedia experiences to technology enthusiasts, making life easier and richer.

Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Lang, Said, the smartphone brand Honor is rapidly advancing in the Bangladeshi market. Technology enthusiasts have positioned Honor as a reliable brand, offering premium design, premium experience, and advanced performance. The journey has begun with the inauguration of two new outlets at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka. The number of outlets nationwide will continue to increase, with Honor outlets expected to be present in every district of the country. Customers can not only purchase new devices but also experience various offerings at these outlets.
 

