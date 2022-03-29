Honor for Business Excellence awards organised by RR- Imperial Electricals Limited

Corporates

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Honor for Business Excellence awards organised by RR- Imperial Electricals Limited

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "Honor for Business Excellence - 2022" organised by the country's leading cable production and supply company, RR- Imperial Electricals Limited, was held in grand style at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in Dhaka.

The event was transformed into a festival with the participation of partners from all over the country on Wednesday (23 March) with the theme of The One and Same in Trust, reads a press release.

Chairman of R R- Imperial Electricals Limited Tribhuvan Prasad Kabra, Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, and other high officials of RR Imperial Electricals Limited delivered speeches, which were followed by the National Anthem and recitation from the Holy Quran.

Documentaries on the progress of RR Cable and foreign trips with the participation of its partners were shown at the event.

The speakers hoped to reach a higher milestone by manufacturing safe and world-class electric cables in partnership with RR Imperial partners, reads the press release.

The conference, which concluded with a grand banquet, presented crests and awards to the best of the best-dedicated partners across the country at regional and national levels. It is worth noting that the award for best of partners was given to five partners from each of the twenty commercial zones.

After that, we have awarded our 8 National Winners and one special winner with Crests and Certificates

Award ceremony / cable / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy