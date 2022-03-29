Honor for Business Excellence awards organised by RR- Imperial Electricals Limited

The "Honor for Business Excellence - 2022" organised by the country's leading cable production and supply company, RR- Imperial Electricals Limited, was held in grand style at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in Dhaka.

The event was transformed into a festival with the participation of partners from all over the country on Wednesday (23 March) with the theme of The One and Same in Trust, reads a press release.

Chairman of R R- Imperial Electricals Limited Tribhuvan Prasad Kabra, Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, and other high officials of RR Imperial Electricals Limited delivered speeches, which were followed by the National Anthem and recitation from the Holy Quran.

Documentaries on the progress of RR Cable and foreign trips with the participation of its partners were shown at the event.

The speakers hoped to reach a higher milestone by manufacturing safe and world-class electric cables in partnership with RR Imperial partners, reads the press release.

The conference, which concluded with a grand banquet, presented crests and awards to the best of the best-dedicated partners across the country at regional and national levels. It is worth noting that the award for best of partners was given to five partners from each of the twenty commercial zones.

After that, we have awarded our 8 National Winners and one special winner with Crests and Certificates