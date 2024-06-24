HONOR 200 series is coming with Iconic Studio Harcourt Style Portrait

Good news for mobile photographers! The new devices from smartphone brand Honor, the 'Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro', are soon to hit the market.

These new smartphones will include the iconic Studio Harcourt feature, making it a built-in photography studio for photography enthusiasts. This addition aims to provide diverse digital and multimedia experiences, ensuring that tech lovers lead easier and richer lives, reads a press release.

Let's briefly delve into Studio Harcourt: Studio Harcourt is a photography studio established in 1933 at 11 rue Christophe-Colomb in Paris by Cosette Harcourt. In 1934, she joined forces with the Lacroix brothers, press magnates, and Robert Ricci, son of Nina Ricci, to find Harcourt Studio. It is particularly known for its black-and-white photographs of film stars and celebrities. At one time, having a photo taken at Harcourt was considered an ideal among the French upper middle class. The studio is now located at 6 rue de Lota in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. In 2000, the French state, through the initiative of Jack Lang, purchased 5 million negatives of approximately 550,000 individuals and 1,500 celebrities between 1934 and 1991. Additionally, in 2010, it cost around 2,000 euros to take a photo at Harcourt.

For those who love photography, Studio Harcourt represents a new trend. This photo feature will transform the experience of black-and-white photography. Users can even add the Studio Harcourt logo tag to their photos. The device will provide comfort in taking both videos and photos and comes with several new features. Additionally, the device includes an AI-intelligent charging mode that intelligently detects users' charging habits and adjusts charging protection strategies based on various factors to provide an optimal charging experience.

Now, let's learn about the upcoming Honor devices. The Honor 200 Pro model will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ resolution quad-curve OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, making it robust. It will come with up to 24GB (12GB dedicated + 12GB turbo) RAM and 512GB onboard storage. For photography, the Honor 200 Pro smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary OmniVision H9000 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The display will feature dual front cameras of 50 and 2 megapixels. The device will weigh 199 grams. Moreover, this smartphone will have a newly developed carbon silicon 5200mAh battery, 100-watt fast charging support, 66-watt wireless charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will support dual SIM and 5G connectivity. The new Honor smartphone will operate with Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0. Details about the price, launch date, and other information will be announced soon. Stay tuned to the Honor Bangladesh Facebook page for more information.

