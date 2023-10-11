Home minister inaugurates ERCC building at fire service HQ

11 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Home minister inaugurates ERCC building at fire service HQ

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the Emergency Response Control Center (ERCC) building at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters today.

The minister was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the centre organised at the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Among others, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh Park Young-sik; Korea International Cooperation Agency Country Director Taeyoung Kim; Security Services Division Acting Secretary Md Saiful Islam, Additional Secretary (Fire wing) Shahnara Khatun; Department of Fire Services and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin were present on the occasion. 

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Asaduzzaman remembered all martyred fire fighters, including 13 firefighters who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War.

He also said, "The prime minister has announced that our country will be transformed into Smart Bangladesh. After Digital Bangladesh, a modern and advanced plan like Smart Bangladesh can only be announced by a visionary world leader like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"In the implementation of this plan, digitisation work is ongoing in all areas of the country, through which, the process of making services easier and convenient for everyone is one of the commitments of our government.

"In continuation of this, the service areas of Fire Service and Civil Defence are also being brought under digital facilities. Today's auspicious opening of this ERCC building is a continuation of that process. I believe, utilising the technical advantages of the ERCC building, the fire service will become more trusted by the people."

 

