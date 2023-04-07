Home care for chronically ill and elderly launched in Chattogram

Home and Community Care Ltd (HCCL), a social enterprise of the SAJIDA Foundation, formally launched personalised services for elderly and chronically ill individuals who require home care in Chattogram recently, said a press release.

Though such services are available in the capital Dhaka, for the first time it has been started in Chattogram, said HCCL and doctors.

HCCL organised a program at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on April 5 to inform leading practitioners in Chattogram about their services.

In the programme, Fozia Zabin, head of business Operations of HCCL said in a PowerPoint presentation "HCCL's core services include home nursing, physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, all kinds of blood tests and home pathology, ambulance support, doctor consultation, and medical equipment rental. HCCL's services go beyond caregiving, providing nurse visits, doctor visits, physio/occupational therapy, and lab test services in the comfort of their client's homes."

HCCL has designed its services with the help of Canadian nursing experts and SAJIDA Hospital's doctors, ensuring that its standard operating procedures meet international standards. HCCL has also implemented technology-enabled solutions, including a mobile app and digital operations, to enhance the quality and efficiency of its in-home care services.

She said HCCL had become Bangladesh's first and only caregiving and healthcare provider to receive ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

This recognition comes after years of hard work by HCCL to provide adaptable, trustworthy, and personalized services for elderly and chronically ill individuals who require care at home.

Since its inception in 2016, HCCL has served over 600 clients and trained over 344 caregivers to provide compassionate and professionally trained caregiving and medical services in the comfort of their clients' own homes.

The organisation has also provided over 1200 hours of training to its caregivers and nurses, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills to provide quality care to their clients.

She also said there are affordable packages for quality in-home care services that meet international standards.

In the programme, Chattogram's leading practitioners Prof Ashoke Kummar Datta, Prof Pradip Kumar Datta, Prof Mujibul Haque, Dr Khurshid Jamil, Dr Ramizuddin Chowdhury, Dr Javed Jahangir Tuhin, Dr Tanvir Ahmed, Dr Md Akteruzzaman, Dr Saifulla Faruki, Dr Enamul Islam, Dr MD Sohidul Islam Sumon, Dr Abul Jolil have participated while Aloke Malik (Head of Social Enterprises, SAJIDA Foundation), Tajwar Hoque (Associate Director, Development Programme SAJIDA Foundation), Dr Asif Mujtaba Mahbub (Clinical Advisor, HCCL), Fabian Rozario (Business Development Executive, HCCL), Minhazur Rahman (Branch Manager, HCCL CTG), Md Mizanur Rahman (Business Development Executive, HCCL CTG) were present among others.