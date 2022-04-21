Holidaymakers can purchase tickets using bKash

bKash users can purchase tickets of bus, train, launch and air during the Eid holiday season.

Bus, launch and air tickets can be purchased from the 'Ticket' icon of the bKash app and train tickets, using bKash payment gateway from the website of Bangladesh Railway, said a press release.

To buy bus, launch or air tickets, customer needs go to the 'More' option from the main screen of the bKash app and select the 'Ticket' icon from the list of services. From there, they have to select 'Bus', 'Launch' or 'Air'.

Customers can purchase air tickets from bdtickets, Flight Expert and GoZayaan. Tickets can be purchased through bKash payment by filling in personal information after selecting the place of departure, destination, date, number of seats, time of journey etc in a few simple steps. Similarly, customers can buy bus tickets from bdtickets, busbd, paribahan.com and Shohoz Ticket with bKash payment and purchase launch tickets from bdtickets.

To buy train ticket, customer needs to visit the e-ticketing service website of Bangladesh Railway - eticket.railway.gov.bd.

First, a customer has to register by filling in personal information. After logging in, customer can select the place of departure, destination, date, class and click on 'Find Ticket'. There will be the names and seat plan of the available trains.

In the next step, after selecting the seat and boarding station, customer needs to click on 'Continue Purchase' button. bKash option will be available to select from the payment method section. The 'Confirm Purchase' button will open the bKash payment gateway.

In the next step, the ticket will be purchased upon confirming with bKash account number, verification code and bKash PIN. Customer will see the ticket confirmation message on the screen and will also have the opportunity to print or save the ticket from the option below.

Besides Pay Bill, Add Money, Mobile Recharge and others services, buying train ticket is another addition to the bKash app, read the media release.