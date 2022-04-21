Holidaymakers can purchase tickets using bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

Holidaymakers can purchase tickets using bKash

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 07:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash users can purchase tickets of bus, train, launch and air during the Eid holiday season.

Bus, launch and air tickets can be purchased from the 'Ticket' icon of the bKash app and train tickets, using bKash payment gateway from the website of Bangladesh Railway, said a press release.

To buy bus, launch or air tickets, customer needs go to the 'More' option from the main screen of the bKash app and select the 'Ticket' icon from the list of services. From there, they have to select 'Bus', 'Launch' or 'Air'.

Customers can purchase air tickets from bdtickets, Flight Expert and GoZayaan. Tickets can be purchased through bKash payment by filling in personal information after selecting the place of departure, destination, date, number of seats, time of journey etc in a few simple steps. Similarly, customers can buy bus tickets from bdtickets, busbd, paribahan.com and Shohoz Ticket with bKash payment and purchase launch tickets from bdtickets.

To buy train ticket, customer needs to visit the e-ticketing service website of Bangladesh Railway - eticket.railway.gov.bd.

First, a customer has to register by filling in personal information. After logging in, customer can select the place of departure, destination, date, class and click on 'Find Ticket'. There will be the names and seat plan of the available trains.

In the next step, after selecting the seat and boarding station, customer needs to click on 'Continue Purchase' button. bKash option will be available to select from the payment method section. The 'Confirm Purchase' button will open the bKash payment gateway.

In the next step, the ticket will be purchased upon confirming with bKash account number, verification code and bKash PIN. Customer will see the ticket confirmation message on the screen and will also have the opportunity to print or save the ticket from the option below.

Besides Pay Bill, Add Money, Mobile Recharge and others services, buying train ticket is another addition to the bKash app, read the media release.

Bkash / tickets / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

8h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

9h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

11h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

11h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

2h | Videos
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service