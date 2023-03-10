Holiday Inn to launch Sehri and Iftar buffet

To commemorate Ramadan, Holiday INN Dhaka City Center will be celebrating Ramadan with a vast range of buffet iftar with dinner and suhoor offerings.

Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, Director of Operations of the hotel, made the announcement at the event organised on the occasion of ``Ramadan Partners Meet'' at the hotel's conference room in Tejgaon of the capital on Thursday, reads a press release.

He said, Buffet Iftar and Dinner at Attitude will have authentic flavors from Gulf of Arabia and Asian Traditional Iftar and Weekend Suhoor (Thursday and Friday), and guests can enjoy a wide selection of specially-curated iftar followed by dinner.

Shahidus Sadeque Talukder said, "The hotel invites guests to share the ceremonial breaking of the fast with family-friends at the buffet restaurant Attitude, where they can enjoy a large selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies inspired by local, Asian and Gulf of Arabia inspired cuisines, like Mutton Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Traditional Beef Nehari, Kebab Station, Beef Koobideh Kebab, Mutton Adana Kebab, Afghani Chicken Tangri, Main Course, Lamb Quzi Rice with Nuts, Mutton Mughlai Akbari, Chicken Noorjahan as well as a wide variety of delectable gourmet desserts like Baklava, Kunafa, Katayeb, Al Sarariyafor will be there both Iftar dinner and weekend Suhoor. There will be a collection of fresh seasonal juices. An exclusive collection of dates & nuts surrounds three different minor stations."

He said, one package of buffet iftar and dinner is Tk6500 and another package is Tk7,000 per person.

Apart from this, there will be organized seheri on Friday and Thursday. Which is Tk4000 per person.

Iftar parcel packages are priced at Tk3000 and Tk4000.

General Manager, Norizan Binti Yaacob said, "To mark the holy Ramadan our hotel has come with iftar and suhoor offerings with delectable mouthwatering items we will be celebrating iftar every day and suhoor on the weekends.

Marketing and Communications Manager Mohammad Sazzad Hossain was present on the occasion.