Holiday Inn to launch Sehri and Iftar buffet

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 04:34 pm

Related News

Holiday Inn to launch Sehri and Iftar buffet

Press Release
10 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 04:34 pm
Holiday Inn to launch Sehri and Iftar buffet

To commemorate Ramadan, Holiday INN Dhaka City Center will be celebrating Ramadan with a vast range of buffet iftar with dinner and suhoor offerings. 

Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, Director of Operations of the hotel, made the announcement at the event organised on the occasion of ``Ramadan Partners Meet'' at the hotel's conference room in Tejgaon of the capital on Thursday, reads a press release.

He said, Buffet Iftar and Dinner at Attitude will have authentic flavors from Gulf of Arabia and Asian Traditional Iftar and Weekend Suhoor (Thursday and Friday), and guests can enjoy a wide selection of specially-curated iftar followed by dinner.

Shahidus Sadeque Talukder said, "The hotel invites guests to share the ceremonial breaking of the fast with family-friends at the buffet restaurant Attitude, where they can enjoy a large selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies inspired by local, Asian and Gulf of Arabia inspired cuisines, like Mutton Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Traditional Beef Nehari, Kebab Station, Beef Koobideh Kebab, Mutton Adana Kebab, Afghani Chicken Tangri, Main Course, Lamb Quzi Rice with Nuts, Mutton Mughlai Akbari, Chicken Noorjahan as well as a wide variety of delectable gourmet desserts like Baklava, Kunafa, Katayeb, Al Sarariyafor will be there both Iftar dinner and weekend Suhoor. There will be a collection of fresh seasonal juices. An exclusive collection of dates & nuts surrounds three different minor stations."

He said, one package of buffet iftar and dinner is Tk6500 and another package is Tk7,000 per person. 

Apart from this, there will be organized seheri on Friday and Thursday. Which is Tk4000 per person. 

Iftar parcel packages are priced at Tk3000 and Tk4000.

General Manager, Norizan Binti Yaacob said, "To mark the holy Ramadan our hotel has come with iftar and suhoor offerings with delectable mouthwatering items we will be celebrating iftar every day and suhoor on the weekends.

Marketing and Communications Manager Mohammad Sazzad Hossain was present on the occasion.

Holiday Inn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

7h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

6h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

5h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

18h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

19h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

23h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway