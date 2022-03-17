Holiday Inn Dhaka starts full-scale operation

The Holiday Inn Dhaka, a newly-built luxury hotel at Tejgaon near Hatirjheel, began operation in full blast on Thursday to welcome local and international guests.

With the opening of the hotel, IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has started the journey of the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh.

The opening ceremony was held at the hotel on Thursday evening on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the event, a 102-pound cake was cut amidst dazzling fireworks.

Alam Ahmed, managing director of The Habib Hotel International Limited that owns The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, said the group's goal is to give the finest in luxury to the individual travelers through its world-renowned IHG family-oriented brand, reads a press release.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is located in the heart of the city, close to all major public transport and the diplomatic and commercial districts, making it a great choice for those looking for a warm welcome and a place to rest when visiting the capital, reads the release.

According to the authorities, the hotel has all the facilities required of a 5-star hotel. Currently, it has around 120 employees.

The hotel's 187 modern guest rooms and suites have an unobstructed view of Lake Hatirjheel and have been designed around the concept of "Central Living", allowing for more central space for relaxing and casual working.

Rents for rooms at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre start from $90 per night for bed and breakfast.

IHG Rewards members will have access to exclusive member rates and earn and redeem IHG Rewards points when they book direct at ihg.com.

For those travelling for business, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre also has secure parking, a dedicated business centre, and meeting spaces with daylight that can accommodate up to 100 people.

It has five restaurants and bars that offer indoor, alfresco, and poolside dining venue.

"Guests can start the day with a filling breakfast at the Altitude restaurant, indulge in tasty Bangladeshi, Indian, and Sri Lankan flavours at "THE ILISH", or simply unwind at the Lobby Bar after a busy day," reads the press release, adding for those looking to keep up with their fitness routines, there is a fully equipped gym on the top floor, including a sauna with great views of the city lights and skyline.

"We are excited to open the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh. This brand-new hotel has everything guests need, whether they are travelling for business or leisure," said Nivedita Avasthi, general manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

Among others, eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya; Prince Mohammad Araf, director of Marium Group; and MM Iqbal Ahmed, deputy managing director of Marium Group were also present at the event.

The hotel was all set to welcome guests in March 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that. However, the soft launch of the hotel took place in December last year.