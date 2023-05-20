Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches its Mediterranean restaurant ‘The Ilish’

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches its Mediterranean restaurant ‘The Ilish’

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launched a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean restaurant called 'The ILISH' on 18 May. 

For those with an adventurous palate, this is a great opportunity to find new twists on the familiar feel, as there are only few Mediterranean themed restaurants in Dhaka.

Ilish brings in this new assortment of dishes to explore the common roots between Bengali and Mediterranean culinary culture. With fish being one of the primary food sources of both regions, we have a lot in common about the dietary habits that shaped up through our individual history. 

Yet, the exotic recipes of the Mediterranean will offer a new and exciting experience for anyone looking for something different and exquisite, reads a press release. 

Which is why with influences from all throughout the Mediterranean, 'The Ilish' offers the finest gourmet dining experience. It includes dishes from the Maghreb, Levant, and Turkish, as well as Italian, French, Spanish, and Greek. 

The fine taste and the tantalising flavours can be experienced in dishes like the 'Mediterranean Harira Soup' which is a Moroccan lentil and chickpea soup that can tickle the fancy of a vegetarian diet, or the classic French 'Bouillabaisse' to fit the francophile mood. 

Turkish food is already quite popular in Bangladesh, 'The Ilish' further adds to it by bringing in their gourmet Turkish cuisines such as the 'Beef Koobideh & Adana', a combination of the two most famous Mediterranean kebabs and plenty more to choose from a versatile menu. 

The restaurant space has a breathable 2,700 square feet area which can seat 60 people at a time. 

'The Ilish' is not just about enjoying Mediterranean meals but it's about the authentic Mediterranean experience which is further provided by the gorgeous decor of the restaurant interior. With cultural themes from Turkey, France, Spain, Greece, Lebanon and a general Mediterranean air about it, patrons can taste the Mediterranean not just through the food but through the entire time they spend in Ilish. 

The Ilish has been launched on grounds at 16th floor Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre at 23 Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Sharani, Tejgaon, Dhaka – 1208.

