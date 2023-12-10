The holiday season is knocking at the door, and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is gearing up for a spectacular Christmas celebration, promising guests, and visitors an enchanting experience as the hotel undergoes a magical transformation with festive decorations.

From the moment you step into their lobby adorned with the glittering glow of festive lights and the comforting scent of evergreen, you will find yourself immersed in the enchantment of Christmas, reads a press release.

Gingerbread house-making is a popular holiday tradition and culture during X-mas, without the gingerbread house a Christmas celebration feels incomplete. It is the symbol of togetherness, unity, love, it does remind us that being together as a family is God-given and something to be thankful for.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre selected "Parliament House" Dhaka to turn it into a Winter Wonderland with Gingerbread Magic for Christmas Celebration. Parliament House is a symbol of unity and governance in our country. By transforming it into a gingerbread house, they aim to convey a sense of togetherness and celebration that transcends encompassing all selection of life affiliations for all citizens.

The iconic structure of Parliament House represents not only political significance but also cultural importance. The gingerbread transformation blends tradition with creativity, offering a festive experience that resonates with the cultural heritage of our nation. It's a lighthearted way to bring people together, transcending social differences through a common appreciation for creativity and holiday cheer.

It also showcases the talents of local chefs, artists, and creative minds. It highlights the skills and innovation within the community, fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for local craftsmanship. It becomes a unique attraction that draws visitors and encourages them to explore the cultural and artistic offerings of the city.

Apart from that, the Holiday Inn Dhaka Hotel is offering a special holiday menu at its dining establishments, featuring seasonal treats and beverages inspired by the joyous occasion. It will continue till the end of December.