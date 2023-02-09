Holcim Awards for sustainable construction now open for entries

09 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
The internationally renowned Holcim Awards for sustainable construction has now opened for entries. 

$1 million in total prize money ($200,000 per region) will be shared between Holcim Awards 2023 winners of gold, silver, bronze and acknowledgement prize in each region, reads a press release. 

The entry process requests qualitative and quantitative information to illustrate how the project meets the foundation's goals for sustainable construction (uplifting places, healthy planet, viable economics, and thriving communities). 

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction conducts the global competition to reward and shed light on real-world examples in practice that can accelerate the global movement for sustainable design.

"The Holcim Awards competition for Sustainable Construction is a global platform that provides an opportunity for architects, engineers and urban planners to share how they are putting their innovative ideas into practice, said Laura Viscovich, executive director of the Holcim Foundation."

"We are looking forward to receiving submissions from around the world, and to seeing how these projects will contribute to a more sustainable built environment", she added. 

The awards will be given in five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa, and North America.

The juries will be chaired by Tatiana Bilbao, founder, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO (for region Latin America), Craig Dykers, founding partner, Snøhetta (North America), Lesley Lokko, founder, African Futures Institute (Middle East Africa), Manit Rastogi, founding partner, Morphogenesis (Asia Pacific), and Belinda Tato, founding member, Ecosistema Urbano (Europe).

