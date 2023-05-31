H&M Group, BGMEA to collaborate on building climate-neutral, circular garment sector

H&M Group, one of the largest fashion retailers in the world, and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have entered into a partnership to collaborate in achieving shared goals around sustainability in the garment sector.

The partnership aims to accelerate the transition towards a circular and climate neutral garment industry in Bangladesh.

Helena Helmersson, CEO, H&M Group, and Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on behalf of their respective sides, said a press release.

As per the MoU, BGMEA and H&M Group will make joint efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain and decrease carbon footprint in the supply chain.

The partnership will support BGMEA's vision to facilitate a 30 percent reduction of GHG emissions at an industry level by 2030, the release said.



Both sides will work together in developing and implementing a strategic roadmap for industry transformation into circular and climate neutral practice.



Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M Group, said: "We need to collaborate and take joint responsibility of our industry. By joining forces and building strong partnerships like this, we will be able to accelerate the well-needed change of the industry and together tackle shared challenges connected to circularity and decarbonisation."

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA said: "Bangladesh's garment industry is making continuous strides towards going green and is already a global leader with the highest number of green garment factories in the world. As the largest trade association for the garment industry, BGMEA is committed to make every possible effort to promote sustainability in the sector and carry forward its achievements."

"H&M Group, being one of the leading brands sourcing from Bangladesh, contributes immensely toward environmental, social and economic matters. I hope this collaboration will add pace to our journey toward sustainability. This partnership also reflects the strong commitment of Bangladesh's apparel industry to grow in a sustainable manner to have positive impacts on the industry, the economy and climate," he added.

Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Ms. Alexandra Berg von Linde, who attended the event, said: "The collaboration between H&M Group and BGMEA will play an important role in accelerating the green growth of the RMG industry in Bangladesh. The Government of Sweden and the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka would like to see the garment industry of Bangladesh continue its progress in the area of sustainability in the coming days, and will extend cooperation to accelerate the green growth of the industry."

From H&M Group, Ziaur Rahman, Faisal Rabbi, Yosef El Natour, Karin Lind, Adam Karlsson were present at the MoU signing ceremony held in Dhaka on 31 May.

The event was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud.